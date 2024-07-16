Abiodun Appoints New Perm Sec, Others

In his continued effort towards maintaining an efficient, responsive and dynamic Public Service that meets the needs of Government and supports the overall development of the Ogun State, the Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has approved the appointment of one new Permanent Secretary and four new Principals-General in the Public Service of the State.

A statement signed by the State Head of Service, Mr Kehinde Onasanya stated that the appointment was made by His Excellency, the Governor with due recourse to the provision of Section 208 (c) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and having considered merit, professionalism, seniority and division of origin in the Public Service of the State. While the Permanent Secretary was selected from the pool of successful Directors in the Ogun State Pipeline Leadership Development Programme, the four (4) Principals-General were selected following their exceptional performances at the intensive interview sessions attended by a total of twenty (20) Principals drawn from a shortlist of five (5) candidates from each of the four (4) Divisions.

The new Permanent Secretary is *Mrs. Kehinde Olutoyin JOKOTOYE*, Director (Agric.), GL. 17 who prior to her appointment was serving as the State Project Coordinator of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone. The Principals-General, on the other hand, include *Mr. Ige Babatunde Oluseye* for Egba Division, *Mr. Yusuf Babatunji Adeola* for Ijebu Division, *Dr. (Mrs.) Womiloju Ayodele Olubunmi* for Remo Division and *Mr. Bankole Taoreed Ajaniade* for Yewa Division.

Prior to their appointment, all the Principals-General – designate were on the Grade of Principal Special Grade I, GL 17, serving as Principals in various Secondary Schools in the State. While Mr. Ige was the Principal of Anglican Grammar School, (Junior), Okenla-Ifo, Ifo and Mr. Yusuf, the Principal of Methodist Comprehensive College (Senior), Sagamu; Dr. (Mrs.) Womiloju and Mr. Bankole were Principals of Methodist Comprehensive College (Junior), Sagamu and Salawu Abiola Comprehensive High School, Odeda, respectively.

The Swearing-in Ceremony of the new Permanent Secretary, the Principals-General and that of *Mrs. Adejumoke Oluwatoyin Adewole, Permanent Secretary-Designate* shall be conducted by the Governor of Ogun State, His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, CON at the State Executive Chamber, Governor’s Office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta on *Tuesday, 16th July, 2024 by 12noon prompt*.

All members of the State Executive Council, new appointees and guests are enjoined to be seated at the venue of the Ceremony by *11:30am.*