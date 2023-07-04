Abia Launches New Digital Tax System For Transporters, Traders

Abia State has introduced a revolutionary digital tax system that is designed to curb fraud and augment revenue.

This system incorporates a free medical insurance scheme for all commercial vehicle operators, enabling entrepreneurial growth and progress within the state.

According to the state Governor, Alex Otti, “We envisage this digital platform to not only simplify tax compliance, but also unlock substantial revenue for development projects, thereby strengthening our state’s economy.

“It offers easy payment options for both transporters and traders, and promotes transparency, reflecting our steadfast commitment to facilitating business operations in Abia state.”