Abia Govt Sponsors 300 Farmers to Nasarawa for Training

The Chief of Staff to the Governor of Anambra State, Caleb Ajagba, has reiterated Governor Alex Otti’s commitment to upscale agriculture productivity in the state.

This was as 300 beneficiaries of a fully sponsored programme in agriculture by the Abia State Government arrived at the CSS Global farms, Nasarawa State, for a two-week training.

This was disclosed in a statement shared by the official website of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum.

The statement partly read, “Earlier, the State Government had organised a capacity-building seminar for the first batch of the 300 candidates selected for the training.

“Major expectations from the programme includes raising new farmers/incubatees in all the LGAs across the state, the incubatees will, in turn, become new incubators to train other new farmers, and the multiplier continues, creating a network of incubators/incubatees across several agricultural value chains and onboarding of the graduates on the newly introduced Nigerian Youth Investment Fund with a take-off funding of N110billion upon creation of a new cluster of youth farmers engaged in various areas of modern agriculture.

“The creation of new farming clusters across the LGAs/Zones will ultimately become reliable suppliers of feedstock for agro-industrial hubs and processors in the state. This initiative will boost agricultural production, ensure adequate food supply for the masses, and contribute to a food-reliant and secure state. Additionally, it will reduce crime and criminality by providing gainful employment for many of our youths, among other economic and social benefits.”