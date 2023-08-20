Abdulsalami, Sultan Meet Bazoum In Niger

Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retired), the former Military Head of State, engaged in a meeting with the deposed President of Niger, Bazoum, on Saturday.

Leading a high-level delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Abdulsalami undertook this diplomatic mission to the troubled West African nation.

Their arrival in the West African country marked a final diplomatic attempt to facilitate a peaceful resolution with the Niger junta.

Upon reaching the nation, the delegation was welcomed by Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zeine at the airport, who then guided them to the presidential palace.

Notable Meetings and Sanctions

The delegation held a comprehensive discussion with General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the head of the junta, and his associates for a duration of approximately 90 minutes. Subsequently, they met with President Mohamed Bazoum.

In a post-meeting interaction with journalists, Abdulsalami shared, “We engaged with him and gained insight into his perspective. He conveyed the challenges he is confronting and the events that transpired. We will relay this to ECOWAS leaders. A pathway for discussions has been opened to pursue a sustainable resolution.”

The former Head of State refrained from delving into the specific details of their discourse with the ousted president.

However, several weeks prior, CNN reported Bazoum’s communication to a friend via text messages, in which he described being “isolated from all human contact.” He disclosed his lack of access to food or medicine.

Bazoum noted that he was living without electricity, a predicament shared by all Nigeriens after Nigeria suspended power supply in response to the coup.

Bazoum expressed that the perishable food supplied to him had deteriorated, leaving him reliant on consuming dry pasta and rice.

In the preceding week, the junta granted Bazoum the opportunity to consult with his doctor.