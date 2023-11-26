AbdulRazaq Leads Governors to BMGF For Collaborative National Growth Initiatives

The Kwara State Governor and Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, led his counterparts from other states of the federation to a meeting with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) Chief of Global Growth and Opportunities, Rodger Voorhies.

The meeting, involving the 36 governors, was chaired by the Kwara State Governor/NGF Chairman and took place at the NGF secretariat.

At the meeting, the state governors interacted extensively with the interventionists in areas such as agriculture, poverty alleviation, health, gender and digital capabilities of state citizens.

The President of the Foundation, Mr Rodger Voorhies, in his presentation at the meeting, urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to invest more in digital infrastructure.

“Nigeria has made some progress in this regard, but more investment is needed because the current systems—digital payments and ID—exist in silos,” Voorhies said.

He said BMGF is currently working with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other crucial financial inclusion stakeholders in the country.

Voorhies also discussed how financial inclusion could help boost Nigeria’s GDP.

He said, “For Nigeria, it is estimated financial inclusion could help boost GDP by 12 per cent in this way.”

Mr Rodger Voorhies oversees annual grantmaking exceeding $700 million by BMGF, which he directs towards crucial areas, such as agricultural development, global education, nutrition, water, sanitation, and hygiene.