AbdulRazaq Lays Foundation for Cancer Treatment Centre

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, marked a significant milestone on Friday as he laid the foundation for the state’s Cancer and Diagnostic Facility, heralding a transformative health initiative that promises substantial socioeconomic benefits for the state and its residents.

The pioneering healthcare project, generously funded with a N2.5 billion contribution from the Abdul Samad Rabiu Initiative (ASR Africa), affiliated with the BUA Group, represents a substantial investment in the enhancement of healthcare services in Kwara State.

Governor AbdulRazaq expressed his gratitude to Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu for selecting Kwara as the site for this vital facility, emphasizing that its impact would be profound, positively affecting the health and well-being of the state’s populace.

“I commend the ASR Africa for the choice of Kwara to host this unique facility, which clearly bolsters our standing in the comity of states in Nigeria. By the time the facility is completed, it will become a first of its kind in north central and a major referral centre that would attract tens of thousands of people from across Nigeria and beyond every year,” he said at the foundation-laying ceremony in Ilorin, the state capital.

“Added to some of our major facilities like the modern intensive care unit, the dental and eye facilities, and the soon-to-commence teaching hospital, among others, Kwara is poised to become a go-to place for high-end medical treatment and research and training centre in Nigeria.”

The Governor promised to give ASR Africa and BUA Group every support required to ensure the project is completed on time.

“Cancer has become a major health issue in the 21st century. Globally, cancer is a major leading health problem with an estimated 10 million incidents and 6 million cancer deaths annually. According to the National Institute of Health, Nigeria records an estimated 72,000 cancer deaths annually, and 102,000 new cases are diagnosed from its population of 200 million people,” he added.

The event was attended by several dignitaries such as the House of Representatives member representing West/Asa Fed Constituency, Hon. Muktar Shagaya; Chairman House Committee on Health Hon Razaq Owolabi; cabinet members led by Secretary to the State Government Prince AbdulKadir Aliyu Mahe; Managing Director and CEO for AbdulSamad Rabiu (ASR), Africa Dr. Ubon Udoh; Chairman Civil Service Commission Hajia Habibat Yusuf; Executive Secretary Kwara State Hospital Management Board Dr. Abdulraheem Malik; Executive Secretary, Kwara state Health Insurance Agency Dr Olubunmi Jetawo-Winter; Executive Secretary State Primary Healthcare Development Agency Dr. Nusirat Elelu; and other government functionaries, among others.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina Ahmed El-Imam, in her remarks, said about 1 in 4 deaths in Nigeria is due to non-communicable diseases like cancers, commending AbdulRazaq for his foresight and how he succeeded in attracting the facility to the state.

El-Imam said the siting of the oncology centre in the state will save Nigeria from its annual loss of multimillion dollars to medical tourism that is chiefly in search for cancer-related treatments abroad.

“It is equally a commendable gesture that our Governor motivated the health workforce handsomely by implementing 100% CONMESS for doctors (elevating their salaries to the same scale a federal doctors and CONHESS for nurses),” she added.

She said government is similarly working out better welfare for other categories of health workers in the state.

Dr. Malik, in his welcome address, said the administration has invested huge funds in the primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare delivery system, which he said is already manifesting good results in terms of creating access to quality healthcare services in the state.

“To neutralise the effect of the nationwide ‘Japa’ syndrome, His Excellency recently approved the now popular phrase “One-for-one” which means for every doctor, nurse or pharmacist that leaves our service we have a standing approval to replace,” he added.