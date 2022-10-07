AbdulRazaq Greets Muslims, Attends Kwara’s Annual Maulid Celebration

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated the Muslim community on the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhmmad, urging faithful to emulate the great examples and legacies of the prophet.

Addressing a large gathering Muslim community in Ilorin, the state capital, the Governor called on faithful to rededicate themselves to the commandments of Allah, including shunning all kinds of mischief which might disrupt public peace and human brotherhood.

The annual Maulid celebration was organised by the Kwara State Muslim Council under the chairmanship of the Emir of Ilorin Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

“I join the Muslim community to celebrate the anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammad. I pray Allah to continue his blessings on the Prophet, his households, his companions, and all of us,” the Governor said.

“History has not known a greater figure than this noble Prophet. His excellent character, his unique message, and the reach of that message are what stand him out.

“On this anniversary of his birth, our message to Kwarans is to be the best ambassadors of the Prophet and his great legacies.

“On this day and always, I urge all of us to reflect on the Words of Allah which say: ‘And guard against the mischief that will not only bring punishment to the wrong-doers among you. Know well that Allah is severe in punishment.’

“We face different challenges today. Let us examine our roles in the recent flooding incidents in our community, the evil of kidnappings, and drug abuse, among others.

“As parents, guardians, and leaders in our own rights, let us examine what roles we play to tackle these serious challenges. May God ease our affairs.

“Distinguished brothers and sisters, and our leaders, I assure you that our administration will continue to do its best within available resources to serve you in fairness.

“Once again, I congratulate the Muslim community on the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet.”

The Governor refunded the registration fees to all the Arabic schools that participated in the colourful march-pasts, among other supports.

The event was attended by various dignitaries, including the representative of Emir of Ilorin and Balogun Gambari Ilorin Alhaji Aliyu Adebayo; Chief Imam of Ilorin Sheikh Bashir Soliu and other Imams and Emirate Chiefs; Grand Mufti of Ilorin Sheikh Suleiman Faruq Onikijipa; Khalifatul Adabiy Sheikh Abdulqodir Muhammad Kamaldeen; Prof. Hamzat Abdulrareem; Prof. Yusuf Lanre Badmus; among other dignitaries.

The programme also featured march-pasts and colourful display by students from different Arabic schools.

Chairman, Kwara State Muslim Council, Justice Soliu Muhammed, appreciated Almighty Allah for the gift of life and His mercies upon the Muslim community and Nigeria.

He commended the Governor for always attending and supporting the Muslim community, including the Muslim Council.

Grand Kadi, Kwara State Shariah Court of Appeal, Justice Abdullateef Kamaldeen Al-adaby, said in his keynote address that the society can achieve more success, salvation, peace and tranquility if people follow the footprints of the Messenger of Allah.

Represented by Hon. Justice Moshood Oniye, the Grand Kadi commended the efforts of the Federal and State governments in the fights against corruption, insecurity and hunger in the land, saying a lot more can be done to achieve greater results.

Justice Oladimeji Ahmad Sayi, for his part, urged young people to recommit themselves to national unity and moral rectitude.

He urged governments, especially the National Orientation Agency, to intensify campaigns about value reorientation among young persons on their civic duties to make the country a better place.