Abduction of Schoolchildren, IDPs Proves Govt’s Failure – Atiku

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the abductions of internally displaced persons (IDPs) teachers and schoolchildren in Borno and Kaduna states.

Concise News elarnt that 287 students were abducted by bandits who attacked the Government Secondary School in Kuriga, Chikun LGA of Kaduna State, on Thursday. Meanwhile, in Borno, over 200 IDPs were abducted by bandits from their camp in Ngala LGA of Borno on Tuesday.

Reacting, Atiku who once served as vice president lamented that the ruling All Progressives Congress-led government is failing to ensure the security of lives.

Atiku said, “The media has been awash with terrifying news of banditry, kidnapping, and bloodletting that has turned our country into perhaps one of the most terrorized territories on earth.

“Within one week, there have been many reported cases of mass abduction of hapless citizens in the Northwest and Northeast regions of our country.

“The cases are endless, and the problem seems interminable. The APC-controlled government has failed woefully to give the people the basic things expected of a responsive government.

“It is a clear manifestation of the failure of governance. The government has continued to play the ostrich while the nation is plagued by insecurity.

“While the weak and vulnerable are neglected, the government is making empty rhetoric about reforms.

“And while our young men are abducted, killed, or conscripted into the army of the terrorists and our women and girls are ravished and subjected to different forms of gender-based violence, the authorities do nothing.

“This is in negation of the constitutionally guaranteed commitment that the security and welfare of citizens are the primary responsibility of government.”