Abducted Wives, Children Of Taraba Monarch Found Dead

Operatives of the Taraba Police Command have discovered the mangled bodies of the wives and children of the traditional chief of Mutum Biyu, HRH Sani Mohammed.

Gunmen had stormed the town on January 19, carting away several hostages including the monarch’s family in Jalingo.

Lois Emmanuel, the state commissioner for information and reorientation, issued a press release in which he strongly denounced the murder and called it barbaric, ungodly, and inhuman.

The government regretted that the most recent development had thwarted its long-term efforts to rid the state of kidnappers and other types of banditry.

The state’s government reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a sufficient level of property and life protection.

Additionally, it promised to strengthen collaboration with the state’s security organisations in order to hold those responsible for such heinous crimes accountable.

The government offered its condolences to the ruler and the citizens of the Mutum-Biyu Chiefdom for the unfortunate incident and prayed to God to grant the deceased souls rest and the families the strength to endure the irreparable losses.

Confirming the incident, Abdullahi Usman, the state’s police public relations officer, said one of the children escaped and is currently receiving medical care in an undisclosed health facility.

He claimed that the other victims’ bodies were found in Daka village, a neighbourhood of the Bali Local Government Area in the early hours of Saturday.

