93-year-old Monarch Gets Staff Of Office In Delta

Presentation of Staff of Office to HRM, Solomon Usoro Onyesom, the Okpaluku of Ashaka at the Palace of the Okpaluku Ashaka, Ndokwa East Local Government.

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy, Barrister Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, expressed government appreciation to traditional rulers in the state for their remarkable support and cooperation.

Otuaro charged HRM to discharge his responsibilities transparently by being fair and just.

“As the custodian of the tradition of your people, it is important that you do not, in words or actions, give any cause to your subjects to doubt your ability to uphold the sanctity of the custom of your people.

I appeal to you to imbibe the democratic virtues of dialogue and consultation. Government expects you to give priority to matters of security in your domain.”…Otuaro stated.

The State number two man thanked the entire Ashaka community for the kind gestures and pledge of support to the State Government.

He commended Ashaka community for the various self-help projects it has embarked on over the years.

“I have listened to your requests, especially the need for good road network around Ashaka and your call for government to partner with your community to harness the cultural heritage of Ashaka.

“These are legitimate requests. I assure you that they will be passed on to the appropriate agencies of government for necessary action”… Otuaro added.

The Deputy Governor stated that as the father of all his subjects, fairness and equity should be his watchword.