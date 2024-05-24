900 Homes Receive Assorted Food Items in Kano

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has said the administration of President Bola Tinubu will continue to put in place programmes and policies aimed at changing the lives of the citizenry for the better.

It was at the Government House in Kano at the berthing of the Food Truck of the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI in the State.

The Social Investment Program Food Outreach Scheme of the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI distributed 900 bags of assorted food items to the vulnerable and those with special needs across forty-four local government areas of Kano State.

The distribution is in line with the food outreach scheme project designed to cover the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

The program was launched in Abuja and after Kano state, Nasarawa State is expected to be the next to receive the food truck.

National Chairman of the Renewed Hope Initiative and First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu CON, said the food outreach scheme is borne out of the desire to support persons living with disabilities and other vulnerable groups.

Represented by the Wife of the Vice President and the Vice Chairman of RHI, Hajiya Nana Shettima, at the Government House Kano, she assured Nigerians that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is working to make life better for each and everyone. The RHI, according to the National Chairman, is working in line with the vision of the President.

The Representative of the Kano State Governor, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Hassan Danjuma, announced the contribution of land to women farmers as a support to the Women in Agriculture program, WASP of the RHI.

The State governor commended the First Lady for the intervention. To further assist the beneficiaries, the governor donated pumping machines and a piece of land to them

The symbolic distribution of the food items was done by the Wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, while cheques were presented to women farmers in the state on behalf of The First Lady.

While in Kano the wife of the Vice President also visited Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital to sympathize with the Kano Mosque Fire Victims.