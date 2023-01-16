90% Of UNIMAID Students Can’t Afford Increased School Fees – NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, says 90 percent of indigent students of University of Maiduguri, UNIMAID, cannot afford to pay the new increased registration fees and charges by the institution.

NANS made this known in a reaction to the new measure announced by the university registrar, Ahmad Lawan, that students finding it difficult to pay the fees in full can pay in two instalments.

But the students in a statement on Thursday signed by the chairman of Borno branch of the association, Mohammed Babagana, urged the university to reasoned with them and the current economic conditions.