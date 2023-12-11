90% Nigerians Still Depend On Hoes, Cutlasses To Survive – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has lamented that 90 per cent of Nigerians still depend on hoes and cutlasses for survival.

The vice president also decried the lack of adequate investment in agriculture and technology, saying the situation has negatively affected efforts to end insecurity and reduce poverty.

Shettima spoke in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, while delivering the 13th convocation lecture of Al-Hikmah University, Ilọrin, weekend.

He said, “100 years ago, our forefathers were eking out a meager existence using cutlasses and hoes. Even now, 90 per cent of Nigerians are living a subsistence existence using hoes and cutlasses. This calls for investment in modern technology.

“I have a picture of a town in central Borno that was taken in 1900 and when you juxtaposed it with the one taken in 2020, there won’t be any remarkable difference.”