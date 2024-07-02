80 Schools to Celebrate Soyinka’s 90th Birthday

The 90th birthday of Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, will be celebrated by 80 schools, a group, Initiative for Information, Arts and Culture Development, said on Monday.

The plans to Mark the birthday was disclosed at a press briefing by the President of IACD, Kolade Mosuro, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Events lined up for the special day included performances, stage plays, reading and others.

He said, “The students will know more about Soyinka who is a patriot, advocate of fair play, dramatist, artist, guitarist, music lover and nobel laureate. The students will learn from the icon’s story of rigorous study, reflection and growth.

“The Government College, Ibadan will stage The Lion and The Jewel directed by Jumoke Sobo; Childe’s International directed by Dele Morakinyo on July 19, 2024 at Bishop Philip Academy, Aperin, Ibadan; Isara: A stage adaption of Wole Soyinka by Femi Osofisan on July 26, 2024 by 5.00 p.m. at Wole Soyinka Theatre, University of Ibadan.

‘’Soyinka will be 90 on July 13, 2024. To mark the occasion, we will be mounting a first of its kind in the country special exhibition depicting his full life and have this on for a month from July 2 to July 31, 2024.

“The exhibition will trace his stellar life from birth to date. It will be a display of visuals, memorabilia with sound woven in a thematic manner to tell his rich and remarkable story.

‘’The exhibition venue is the premises of IACD, Magazine Road, Jericho, Ibadan. Several activities have been and are being held across the globe but what we are doing is different. Students of 80 schools will gather here to celebrate and see the exhibition. It is to inspire and rekindle the legacy of scholarship and creativity of Soyinka in the students.”

He said the exhibition would rekindle some interest in reading culture in the students.

“While the students would come daily, the general public could come in the afternoons and Saturdays. His life is a story of rigorous study, reflection and growth and a man of rare conscience in any part of the world.”