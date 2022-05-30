7 Division Hosts Discharged Soldiers To Valedictory Service

As part of the efforts to reaffirm the Nigerian Army’s commitment to enhancing the welfare of both serving and discharged personnel, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has, on Saturday, 28 May 2022, feted retirees on a valedictory buffet at Command Guest House, Maiduguri, Borno State.

The banquet, which is a brainchild of the COAS, was hosted by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Major General Waidi Shaibu in honour of discharged Nigerian Army (NA) soldiers within 7 Division Area of Responsibility.

The Special Guest of Honour, Major General JS Bindawa (rtd), expressed optimism in the ability of the discharged personnel to easily integrate into the larger society, having gone through the rudiments of discipline, courage, value and perseverance while in active service. He also urged them to remain good ambassadors of the NA, while pursuing their dreams.

The COAS, who was represented by the Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, Maj Gen CG Musa, urged the 24 discharged soldiers to take advantage of the various welfare scheme open to them.

He also expressed gratitude for their services rendered in defence of Nigeria. He urged them never to withhold ideas that would be relevant to enhance the fighting efficiency of the Army in its numerous ongoing operations.

Highlights of the hitch-free event were presenting plaques to the discharged soldiers, regaling session of comic display and cultural dance by the Borno State Art and Culture, and a group photograph.