65 Ex-corps Members Benefit As Buhari Hands Employment, Scholarships

President Muhammadu Buhari has granted automatic employment into the Federal Civil Service for 65 Ex-Corps Members that excelled meritoriously in all the four cardinal programmes of NYSC during their service year in 2019.

He also rewarded them with government scholarships up to doctorate level in any university of their choice within the country.

He directed that the best three among the awardees should be given the sum of Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira each, while the remaining forty-nine would receive Two Hundred Thousand Naira each, likewise the physically challenged NYSC Hope Alive beneficiaries.

The Hope Alive beneficiaries are Corps Members that suffered permanent disabilities during their service year.

Buhari disclosed this in commemoration of the Golden jubilee anniversary of NYSC, in his address at the President’s Honours Award Ceremony for 2019 set held inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He hailed the Scheme for its various contributions to national unity and socio-economic development of the country.

Buhari expressed his delight on the numerous selfless services made by the awardees to impact on their host communities in the course of National service.

“I feel highly elated to be associated with you and urge your successors to toe your footsteps.

Specifically, l commend all of you for the roles you played in the efforts to contain the coronpavirus pandemic, especially through the production and distribution of facemasks, hand sanitizers, liquid soaps, as well as food and other items to people in all parts of the country.

Your demonstration of high sense of discipline in the conduct of elections as INEC ad-hoc personnel including the 2023 general elections has contributed towards enhancing the credibility of the electoral system.

I gave you kudos, my dear diligent, patriotic and virile youths. You performed very well and the nation is proud of you”, the President said.

He also commended the Corps Members’ roles in the NPower and the school feeding programme.

He lauded the NYSC Managers for introducing Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme which he said is a gateway to self reliance and self actualization for Corps Members.

He gave appreciation to different stakeholders including financial institutions that provide loans for the Corps Members to fund their businesses.

He appealed for more stakeholders’ support for the Scheme in order to enable increased success.

Buhari also commended the Ex- Corps Members that suffer permanent disabilities during the service year.

“Indeed you have made great sacrifices for the growth and progress of the country, the nation stands by you and your labour shall not be in vain”, the President said.

He promised government’s continuous support for the Scheme to consolidate on its lofty achievements.

The Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare in his welcome address hailed President Buhari for increasing Corps Members’ monthly allowance from 19,800 to 33,000.

He said the President ‘s NYSC Honours Award is an appreciation to Members of the NYSC family, while he urged prospective and serving Corps Members to emulate the awardees.

The NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed in his introductory address said the President’s NYSC Honours Award encourages Corps Members to imbibe higher ideals of patriotism, and demonstrate same through selfless and dedicated service to our fatherland.

He disclosed that out of patriotic zeal, successive batches of Corps Members also participated actively in the implementation of national programmes such as voter registration, election, immunization as well as the population and housing census.

According to General Ahmed, other notable areas of contributions by Corps Members include; advocacy on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers and the HIV/AIDS awareness campaign.

“At this juncture, I wish to, on behalf of the NYSC National Governing Board, express our profound appreciation to Mr. President for giving priority to youth development, especially the National Youth Service Corps.

This has been clearly demonstrated through sustained provision of resources for the smooth operation of the Scheme. Permit me to also express our appreciation of the encouragement and support we enjoy from the Honourable Minister and the entire Ministry of Youth and Sports.

In the same vein, I wish to register our profound gratitude to the Chairman and members of the NYSC National Governing Board for their support. Indeed, your commitment to the mentoring and empowerment of youths in line with Mr. President’s agenda has been a source of inspiration for us as we pursue the NYSC mandate.

As we prepare to launch the NYSC into its post-Golden Jubilee era, I would like to assure that we, the Managers and the Corps Members nationwide, shall continue to pursue the mandate of the Scheme with renewed vigour. In particular, we are committed to repositioning it for greater participation in national and global development efforts.

I am confident that we will continue to enjoy the support of government at all levels and the goodwill of Nigerians in years to come”, the DG said.