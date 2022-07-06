64 Boko Haram Suspects Missing After Kuje Prison Attack – Minister Of Defence

The Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, has said 64 Boko Haram suspects have escaped from the Kuje prison in Abuja.

An attack had happened at the prison by gunmen which was repelled by its security personnel, spokesman for the correctional centre, Umar Abubakar, said on Wednesday.

However, speaking on Wednesday, Magashi Said of the 994 inmates in the facility, only 600 were remaining. He added that of the missing inmates, 64 were Boko Haram suspects.

He said: “What actually happened, they came in their numbers and released some of the inmates. We are now trying to determine the kind of inmates they released.

“We are trying to see what we can do to see that all escapees within the prison accommodation are brought back to the prison yard.

“About 994 inmates, we have about 600 already inside now. Many people are being recaptured. The people who came to do this, from the records, belong to a particular group, from all indicators they are Boko haram.

“Presently we could not locate any of them. Currently, they are about 64 of them as inmates and we could not locate them.