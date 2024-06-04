Tinubu Names Highway After Wole Soyinka

News

Tinubu names Abuja Highway after Wole Soyinka

President Bola Tinubu has named the Arterial Road N20 from Northern Parkway to Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX) as Professor Wole Soyinka Highway as recommended by the FCT administration.

In naming the road after the distinguished playwright, poet and novelist who clocks 90 on 13 July, President Tinubu said Soyinka was the first African to win the Nobel Literature Prize.

He said Soyinka has brought honour and fame to Nigeria.

