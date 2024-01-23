DSS Arrests President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo

Operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, have reportedly arrested the President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo, over the creation of a vigilante group in Nasarawa State.

Bodejo was arrested on Tuesday at the Miyetti Allah’s Head Office, Tundun Maliya Cattle Market, Kilometre 22, Abuja-Keffi Expressway, Tundun-Wada, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The DSS operatives alongside some soldiers of the Nigerian Army, were said to have stormed the Miyetti Allah’s Head Office close to Goshen Church, at about 3:40 pm on Tuesday, as they drove off after arresting Bodejo at the gate.

More to follow…