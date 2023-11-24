CDS Unveils Innovation Centre for Military Technological Advancements

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, emphasized the imperative for the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to harness the evolving landscape of emerging military technologies. The CDS articulated this vision during the inauguration of the Innovation and Incubator Centre at the Defence Space Administration (DSA) complex in Abuja on November 23, 2023.

General Musa’s ambition extends to the establishment of a joint cyber warfare command and a comprehensive revitalization of the Defence Space Administration, positioning it on a global scale. The newly commissioned Centre, according to the CDS, will serve as a crucial hub for the DSA to leverage the advantages of space capabilities. He underscored its role in facilitating research in space science and technology, encompassing earth observation, satellite communication, and cyber operations. Furthermore, he urged the DSA to intensify its support for the AFN in the ongoing Counter Insurgency and Counter Terrorism operations across the country.

Addressing the gathering, Chief of Defence Space Agency, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Ahmed Abdullahi Shinkafi, highlighted the DSA’s legal framework, emphasizing its mandate to cultivate robust space competence. The Centre, he noted, would foster creativity and innovation in space, science, and technology within the AFN and associated agencies. Recognizing the challenges faced by the agency, AVM Shinkafi advocated for strategic investments, including personnel training, research and development initiatives, and technological collaborations both domestically and internationally.

AVM Shinkafi concluded by appealing for adequate funding to enable the Defence Space Administration to fulfill its constitutional mandate effectively. The inauguration marks a significant step towards positioning the Armed Forces of Nigeria at the forefront of global military technological advancements.