Army to Probe Claims Of Poor Feeding Of Troops At Frontline

The Nigerian Army has vowed to investigate the recent claim of poor feeding of troops at the frontline in the North East Theatre of operations.

In a statement, the army said the welfare of troops under the present leadership of the force takes a premium place amongst other important schemes and considerations as it is one of the vital pillars of the COAS Command Philosophy which is to provide “Sound Administration” in order to ensure a highly motivated force.

“The NA therefore takes these allegations very seriously and the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has directed immediate investigation into the complaints to ascertain its veracity and unravel the circumstances,” the statement read.

It continued, “The NA wishes to assure the public and all NA personnel that a thorough investigation will be conducted to get to the bottom of these claims.

“The NA has always prioritized the welfare of troops, including their nutrition. There is a comprehensive system in place to ensure that troops receive adequate and balanced meals, especially those serving at the frontline and the meals are prepared under strict quality control measures.

“We however acknowledge that there may be isolated incidents where lapses occur, and we are determined to squarely address them. An internal investigation has already been initiated to ascertain the truth behind these allegations. We will thoroughly examine the supply chain, the quality of food provided, and any other factors that may have contributed to this situation.

“The NA is committed to transparency and accountability, and will not condone any form of negligence or misconduct. If any culpability is detected, it will attract appropriate disciplinary action. Immediate corrective measures to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future will be taken.

“We also encourage NA personnel to report any grievances or concerns they may have regarding their feeding arrangements. We have established channels for feedback and will take prompt action to address any legitimate complaints.

“The NA remains resolute in the fight against insurgency and other security challenges. Consequently, we will ensure that our gallant soldiers are provided with the necessary support and care they require to carry out their duties effectively. We are committed to ensuring that our troops are well-fed, motivated, and equipped to defend our nation.”