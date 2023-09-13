NPA MD Monitors Export Processing Terminals for Compliance

The Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, Mohammed Koko, on Wednesday, paid an unscheduled visit to one of the Export Processing Terminals licenced by the Authority located at Lilypond.

Speaking during the visit, the Managing Director said “We are here to ascertain the level of compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) we put in place to govern the operations of the EPTs in order to ensure adherence to best practice”.

He added that “improving our balance of trade by growing our export numbers, especially of agro-allied products, remains the most veritable pathway of deriving optimum value from our twin comparative advantages of being a maritime as well as an agriculturally-endowed nation, and our resolve to make the export processing and procedures as seamless as possible remains unwavering.”

The Managing Director seized the opportunity to commend the renewed support of the Acting Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs, Adeniyi Bashir Adewale, MFR, for export-supportive initiatives of the NPA.