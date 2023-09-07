Ronaldo Missing in Ballon d’Or Nominees’ List

Cristiano Ronaldo, a prominent figure in world football for the past two decades, finds himself excluded from the prestigious Ballon d’Or nomination list for the first time since 2003.

Ronaldo’s illustrious career has seen him consistently feature among the nominees for football’s most coveted individual accolade, the Ballon d’Or. However, his 2023-24 season proved to be a disappointment, marred by controversy surrounding his move to the Saudi Pro League following a dramatic departure from Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United setup. Furthermore, Ronaldo’s performance in the World Cup with Portugal failed to make a significant impact. Consequently, the Portuguese international will not be featured in the Ballon d’Or nominations for the first time in 20 years.

This development marks the end of an extraordinary era at the pinnacle of European football for Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner (with his most recent win in 2017) who has been nominated 18 times. He stands as the second-most decorated player in the history of the trophy, trailing only Lionel Messi, who has claimed the award on seven occasions, contributing to an era of unprecedented dominance by the Portuguese and Argentine duo. Despite Ronaldo’s recent statements denying any rivalry with Messi, this Ballon d’Or omission is undoubtedly a significant blow.

While the Ballon d’Or snub may sting, Ronaldo now shifts his focus to international duty with Portugal. The 38-year-old is currently in training alongside fellow stars such as Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Dias, and Bernardo Silva, as they prepare for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Slovakia and Luxembourg.