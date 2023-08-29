Oyebanji Canvasses Innovative Civil Service As New HOS Inaugurated

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji on Tuesday swore in the newly appointed Head of Service, Engr Sunday Komolafe, with a charge on the state Civil service to embrace innovation in order to achieve effectiveness and efficiency of the service.

The Governor who also inaugurated two commissioners- Prof Bolaji Aluko and Rt. Hon Karounwi Oladapo, restated his administration’s commitment to the welfare of workers in the state.

Performing the inauguration at the Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, Governor Oyebanji urged Engr Komolafe who was inaugurated as the 10th substantive Head of Service in the state Civil Service, to mobilize and inspire the bureaucratic apparatus of the State for the realization of the Six Pillars of his administration and continuous implementation of the Civil Service Transformation Strategy.

The Governor, at the event that was also attended by the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye; Wife of the Governor, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Bolaji Olagbaju; Secretary to the State Government, Dr Habibat Adubiaro; members of the State Executive Council; traditional rulers and body of Permanent Secretaries, said his administration would continue to meet up with its responsibility with the expectation that the workers would reciprocate its good gestures with dedication, loyalty, honesty and hard work.

While affirming that the appointment of Engr. Komolafe as the Head of Service was based on merit and unblemished record of service, Governor Oyebanji said, his administration would continue to prioritize workers welfare and would reward excellence and dedication to duty.

“We have demonstrated our unwavering commitment to the welfare of the workers in the payment of salary arrears, monthly deductions, leave bonus arrears, implementation of minimum wage adjustment across all cadres, implementation of promotion benefits to concerned workers, payment of pension and gratuity arrears, among others.

“All of these are an indication of our fervent commitment to the welfare of our workers. We therefore expect the workers to similarly reciprocate this gesture through hard work and commitment to the realization of our agenda. On our part, we will continue to ensure that we provide conducive environment for our workers to thrive.” , the Governor said.

The Governor also called on the new Head of Service to have a firm grip of the service by ensuring that there is no room for idleness and professional misconduct, adding that everyone must work in consonance with the spirit and focus of the administration and the extant rules and regulations of civil service.

“As a Government, We understand the centrality of the Service to the successes of our dreams; we are, therefore, firmly committed to the welfare and well-being of our workers. As we do our best to meet up with our obligations to the workers, we expect nothing but dedication, loyalty, honesty and hard work from the workers of the State.

The Governor, while inaugurating Prof. Mobolaji Aluko and Hon. Oladapo Karounwi, two Commissioners, who were unavoidable absent during the last inauguration and retreat for government officials, earlier in the month, urged them to familiarize themselves with programmes, policies and execution strategies of the administration in addition to signing the performance bond.

He also stressed the need for all government officials to demonstrate the highest level of probity, integrity, decency and decorum, adding that his administration would not tolerate any act of indiscipline, irresponsibility or anything that can bring embarrassment to government.

The Governor further advised them not to use the Privileges of government to oppress the people or engage in accumulative tendencies. He added, “As political leaders, you are all expected to be connected at the grassroots and to be worthy stewards of the Administration. Nothing ignoble or scandalous must be associated with any of us.

In his response, the new Head of Service, Engineer Sunday Komolafe expressed his appreciation to God and Governor Oyebanji for the confidence he reposed in him and for his passion towards the development of the public service through his reform and transformation agenda.

He promised that public service under his watch would perform its duties with diligence and utmost responsibility that would ensure the delivery of quality public service in a timely, effective and efficient manner without compromising professionalism, transparency and accountability.

Engr Komolafe assured the Governor that he will strive to strengthen the Ekiti state civil service to become a real 21st century civil service that is highly innovative and technologically driven.