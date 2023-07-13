Mjaor General Valentine Okoro Takes Over As 44th GOC Of 2 Division

Major General Valentine Okoro has today 13 July 2023 taken over command of 2 Division Nigerian Army as the 44th General Officer Commanding (GOC).

The New GOC expressed appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj Gen TA Lagbaja for finding him worthy to command one of the oldest Division’s in the Nigerian Army and promised to work assiduously to justify the confidence reposed on him.

While commending his predecessor for his accomplishments in command of the Division, Maj Gen Okoro promised to propel the division to greater heights soliciting the supports of stakeholders and other security agencies in accomplishing the COAS mandate of ensuring a safe and secure environment for law abiding citizens in the Division’s Area of Responsibility.

He charged the troops to brace for relentless offensives against criminals in areas under command expressing confidence in their ability to rid the south west of armed violence and criminality.

In his farewell remarks to the troops, the outgone General Officer Commanding Maj Gen Mohammed Usman thanked the troops for their support throughout his brief stay in 2 Division and solicited same level of support to his successor, whom he described as his course mate and friend.

He admonished the troops not to relent in providing the enabling environment for law abiding citizens to do their business.

He equally assured them that the new GOC will build on his legacies. He thanked the Chief of Army Staff for believing in him once more and giving him the opportunity to command 81 Division.

The highlights of the ceremony includes Signing of Handing and Taking over notes, Handing over of the Command Flag to the new GOC, Decoration with 2 Division badge, Lowering and Hoisting of the Command Flags, and group photograph.