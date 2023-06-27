NAFDAC, ICPC Partner In Fight Against Corruption

The State Coordinator of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in Osun State, Dr. Isaac Kolawole, has expressed the agency’s commitment to partnering with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in the anti-corruption campaign.

Dr. Kolawole emphasized the need to establish an Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) at the state level to enhance efficient service delivery.

Strengthening Collaboration and Building Cordial Relationships

During a courtesy visit and sensitization lecture, Mr. Demola Bakare, the Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner (RACC) of ICPC Osun State, highlighted the purpose of the visit—to foster increased collaboration between the two government agencies at the state level and further strengthen their cordial relationship.

The aim was to enlighten and educate NAFDAC officials about the anti-corruption campaign, ensuring compliance with the law in the discharge of their duties.

ACTU’s Role in Promoting Integrity and Accountability

Mr. Azeez Lawal, an Assistant Director with the ICPC, explained the key responsibilities of the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU). These include eradicating corrupt practices within government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) by investigating alleged acts of corruption, as well as educating staff on the provisions of the ICPC Act 2000.

The lecture titled “The Role of Public Servants/NAFDAC Officials in the Fight against Corruption in a Democratic Nation” emphasized the importance of NAFDAC staff supporting the ACTU and embodying integrity, transparency, and accountability to deliver excellent service.