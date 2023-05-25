Zulum Dissolves Cabinet in Borno

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has made the decision to dissolve the positions of all political office holders in the state.

This includes Commissioners, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Chairmen, and members of non-statutory boards.

The purpose of this move is to create a fresh start as Governor Zulum prepares for his second term, commencing from May 29, 2023.

Governor Zulum expressed his heartfelt appreciation to all the officials whose appointments were terminated for their hard work, dedication, and sacrifices during their tenure. It is evident that their contributions have not gone unnoticed.

However, it is important to note that the dissolution does not extend to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), as well as the Chairmen and members of the statutory commissions, boards, and parastatals. These positions will remain intact.

The announcement of the dissolution took place on Thursday during a valedictory/extraordinary council meeting held at the Government House in Maiduguri. Governor Zulum instructed all affected officials to hand over their responsibilities to the most senior civil servants within their respective ministries, boards, and parastatals.

This smooth transition of affairs ensures continuity and effective governance during the transitional period.