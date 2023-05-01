I’ll Reclaim My Stolen Mandate – Obi

During a Labour Party stakeholders’ meeting in Awka, Peter Obi, the LP’s presidential candidate in the February 25 election, expressed his determination to reclaim his allegedly stolen mandate through legal means.

Despite coming third in the last presidential election, Obi stated that he won the election and will explore every legal option available to ensure he reclaims his mandate.

The former Anambra State governor was defeated by Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Tweeting after the meeting, Obi wrote, “Earlier, I interacted with the Anambra State Labour Party Stakeholders in Awka. The meeting was quite animated and constructive. Part of our discussions centred on the way forward for the party.

“I reassured them of my readiness to go all the way, explore every available legal option to ensure that we get our mandate back. I appreciated all their support so far, as I assured them of mine. PO.”