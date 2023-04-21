News

Im Ready To Work With All Nigerians – Tinubu

Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

President-elect Bola Tinubu has said he’s ready to work with all Nigerians irrespective of age.

Tinubu said this 8n his Eid-el-fitr message to Muslim faithful in the country.

He said, “We are at the dawn of a Renewed Hope for a better, greater, and more prosperous Nigeria and I stand ready to work with all Nigerians, young and old, male and female, with this opportunity to serve you in honour and dignity.

“This is a commitment that I have made and one in which we cannot afford to fail.”

Tinubu won the February 25 presidential election to emerge president-elect. He will be sworn-in on May 29 while his victory remains contended by the opposition in court.

Tags
