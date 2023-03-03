Ukraine President Zelensky Congratulates Tinubu

The President of Ukraine, Vlodimir Zelensky, has congratulated President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his election victory.

Tinubu was declared as Nigeria’s next President after winning the 2023 presidential election.

He defeated his closest rivals, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Reacting, Zelensky tweeted, “Congratulations to @officialABAT on winning the Nigerian presidential election. I look forward to close cooperation. I’m convinced that 🇺🇦🇳🇬 bilateral interaction will be strengthened. 🇺🇦 is ready to work together to overcome global challenges, including threats to food security!”