Headline

Ukraine President Zelensky Congratulates Tinubu

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
12
zelemsky

The President of Ukraine, Vlodimir Zelensky, has congratulated President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his election victory.

Tinubu was declared as Nigeria’s next President after winning the 2023 presidential election.

He defeated his closest rivals, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Reacting, Zelensky tweeted, “Congratulations to @officialABAT on winning the Nigerian presidential election. I look forward to close cooperation. I’m convinced that 🇺🇦🇳🇬 bilateral interaction will be strengthened. 🇺🇦 is ready to work together to overcome global challenges, including threats to food security!”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
12

Related Articles

Atiku, Peter Obi

Obi Rushing To Be President – Atiku

4 hours ago
Aisha Buhari

Tinubu Won’t Betray Nigerians – Aisha Buhari

4 hours ago
Tinubu, Atiku

Atiku Heads To Court Against Tinubu’s Victory

12 hours ago
Peter Obi, Tinubu

We’ll Meet Obi In Court – Tinubu Camp

14 hours ago