Donald Duke Laments Present State Of Obudu Cattle Ranch

On Monday, former governor Donald Duke of Cross River lamented the current condition of the once-famous Obudu Cattle Ranch.

Duke pushed the locals to hold onto hope, though, and said that the moment for restoration was drawing nigh.

When the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial campaign team visited the region, the former governor addressed the traditional leaders in the area.

He stated that the state’s citizens required a public-spirited individual to restore their optimism and added that Sen. Sandy Onor, a PDP candidate for governor, was such an individual and had everything necessary to revive the lost hope.

He was quoted by NAN as saying, “To hold a public office, you must be a public spirited person. Sandy is a public spirited person and that is what we need at this stage in our dear state.

“So much have been lost in the last couple of years. He knows the politics of the state. He is not a stranger, we have seen the result of a stranger.

“We need someone who can give us hope that today will be better than yesterday. Sandy is here to restore hope of the people,” he stated.

Onor said in his speech that his administration will administer the state using a Bottom-Up strategy.

The gubernatorial candidate urged them to restore PDP to its previous position of authority in the state and observed that the group has the knowledge and resources to undo the wrongs committed by the current government.

“We won’t determine what you want but will seat and listen to your problems, see how we will tackle them within the available resources of the state.

“My experience as a former council chairman, former commissioner and now a legislator, has prepared me enough for the mantle of leadership of Cross River.