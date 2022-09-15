Sanwo-Olu Attends Service Of Commemoration For Queen Elizabeth

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has attended the Service of Commemoration in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at The British Residence, Ikoyi, where he signed the condolence register.

“Queen Elizabeth II lived a remarkable life of service, devotion and duty to the people of the United Kingdom and the entire Commonwealth of Nations,” Sanwo-Olu said in a terse statement.

“On behalf of the people of Lagos, we pray for the Royal Family and it is our desire that the reign of King Charles III will forge a stronger relationship and partnership between the UK and Nigeria and the world,” he added.