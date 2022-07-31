Anambra Police Reiterates Commitment To Peace

Anambra state Police Commissioner, CP Echeng Echeng, has reiterated that the command is committed to enhancing peace, safety and security across the state.

CP Echeng made the commitment on Firday, 29/7/2022 when he received a building donated to the Command by a Philanthropist and public spirited indigene of the state at Nkwelle-Ezunaka in Oyi council area of the state.

CP Echeng, who was represented by Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of Operations in the state police command, DCP Aderemi Adeoye, described the edifice, donated by Chief Austin Oguejifor, the Executive Director, Rotech Energy Service Limited, as a step in the right direction, adding that it is a progressive endeavor to enhance safety for all the residents of the area and environs, including Anambra International Passenger and Cargo Airport, expressway, toll gate and abattoir.

According to CP Echeng , the gesture is a timely goodwill that will come handy in helping the command in effective policing particularly in quick response to distress calls in the area.

The donor, Chief Oguejiofor, said the decision to build the police station/base is in line with Governor Chukwuma Soludo vision of tackling insecurity and fulfilling his promise he made to the Nigerian Police Force when police facilities were being razed in parts of the state. Also in attendance are friends of the donor and notable command officers including CSP Odumu, SP Oyila and among others, SP Ozoemma.