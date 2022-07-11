Muslim-Muslim Ticket Is Insult, Says Aisha Yesufu

Popular activist, Aisha Yesufu, has condemned the Muslim-Muslim ticket fielded by the All Progressives Congress.

According to her, the decision of the party is the worst of its kind and an insult to fairness, equity and justice.

She made this known on social media after the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, announced Kashim Shettima, former Borno state governor, as his running mate.

”A Muslim-Muslim ticket is an insult to fairness, equity and justice. It is see finish. It is impunity of the worst kind. It is disrespect to people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It shows they have little regard for people and think their structure is more valuable.

“The present disastrous President in office is a Muslim who has gathered other Muslims in a very unfair & disproportionate manner around him to lead the country into the sorry state it is in. People have been crying about this unfairness & his party presents Muslim-Muslim ticket,” she wrote.