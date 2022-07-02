Whi Yoruba Actors Drummed Support For Tinubu – Jide Kosoko

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko, has revealed why he and other actors like Adebayo Salami (Oga Bello), Yinka Quadri and Funke Daramola-Salako, drummed support for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his ambition to be President.

A video showing the actors endorsing a Tinubu Presidency was criticised by many Nigerians who felt that celebs should not use their star power to campaign for politicians.

Speaking with Saturday Beats, Kosoko stated that Tinubu had done a lot for the movie industry.

He said, “Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is not just a leader of note, he is a father figure and benefactor.

“I have benefited from him and his wife. As a matter of fact, I have had a relationship with his family for a long time. He is a focused leader; a leader of all leaders.

“He has personally developed many people in our industry, especially those that had health challenges. For example, when actress, Moji Olaiya, died in Canada, he was responsible for everything that had to with transporting her body back home.

“If you observe his wife, you will see that she is a very quiet woman that does a lot for people. I know the number of sick people (in the industry) that she has also sent money to.

“The film industry has enjoyed Tinubu, as he was the first person to give us several hectares of land in Badagry to construct a film village.

“The succeeding administration gave us reasons the place was not conducive enough, and immediately, an effort was made to give us another place in Epe.”