Buhari Greets Former First Lady, Maryam Abacha On 75th Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm greetings to wife of former Head of State, Mrs Maryam Abacha on her 75th birthday, congratulating the former President of Nigeria Army Officers Wives’ Association (NAOWA), 1985-1990, on the milestone.

The President noted the warmth, large-hearted and charitable works of the matriarch of Abacha family, who used every God-given opportunity to reach out to the poor and underprivileged, formalizing her good intentions by setting up a historic health institution like National Hospital for Women and Children, which was later turned to the National Hospital, Abuja.

Buhari congratulated Mrs Abacha, her family and friends on the auspicious occasion of her 75th birthday, affirming that her initiative and leadership transformed many lives across the country, particularly wives of military officers, girl-child, rural women and children.

The President extolled the former first lady for leading campaigns and funding education and self-improvement skills for women, opening up opportunities in Small Medium Scale Enterprises, operating farms and encouraging many into agriculture, and inspiring the African First Ladies Peace Mission, Poverty Alleviation Programme, National Programme on Immunisation, Family Support Programme, Family Support Basic Education Programme and Family Economic Advancement Programme.

President Buhari prayed for the wellbeing of Mrs Abacha and her family.