$3bn Crude Oil Repayment Loan Will Stop Subsidy Return – Ngelale

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
Presidential Spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, has said the $3billion Emergency Crude Repayment Loan from AFREXIM Bank which has been secured by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC LTD, will prevent Nigeria engaging in fuel subsidy again.

Concise News reported that he NNPC Ltd and Aafreximbank jointly signed a commitment letter and Term sheet for an emergency $3billion crude oil repayment loan.

The signing, which took place today at the bank’s headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, will provide some immediate disbursement that will enable the NNPC Ltd. to support the Federal Government in its ongoing fiscal and monetary policy reforms aimed at stabilizing the exchange rate market.

Reacting, Ngelale shared on X, “This new FX accretion is to enable NNPCL defray taxes & royalties in advance and provide the FGN w/ USD liquidity to stabilize NGN via incremental releases based on FGN needs. Stronger NGN = Lower Fuel Costs. This is a major buffer against the need to re-engage in subsidy regime.”

