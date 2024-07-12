393 Roads Fixed In Lagos In Half Year, Says LSPWC

No fewer than 393 roads scattered across the 20 Local Governments and 37 LCDAs of Lagos State have been fixed in the first half of the year 2024, the General Manager of the Lagos State Public Works Corporation Engr Tokunbo Ajanaku has said.

Ajanaku, while whop disclosed this yesterday, while speaking on the activities of the agency on road repairs said this is in furtherance to the commitment of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration to ensuring that all roads in Lagos State are motorable all year round.

He said the Agency deployed various approaches which include the use of Asphalt premix, interlocking paving stones and palliative interventions to palliate the roads for the enjoyment of residents.

According to the General Manager, the Corporation made frantic efforts to take advantage of the dry days in the first and second quarter of 2024, by deploying its men to all the councils to carry out various forms of maintenance operations on strategic roads with a view to moving into the inner roads in the coming weeks.

He said, “We were mindful of the prediction that the volume of rainfall in 2024 may surpass the previous year, this was why we stepped up our frequency and spread on Lagos roads in order to put most strategic roads in good condition before the heavy rains.”

While reflecting on the half year score card of the Corporation in 2024, the General Manager stated that a total of 393 roads have been worked on across the state at various degree of intervention ranging from total reconstruction to major rehabilitation, routine maintenance, palliative, as well as fixing of inner roads within public facilities.

While providing the statistics of work done, Engr. Ajanaku stated that “from January to June 2024, 15 roads being totally reconstructed across Local Governments in the state have reached various stages of completion”

Some of them are Eluku Street, Mosafejo in Agbowa-Ikosi, Epe Local Government area; Igbogbo-Bayeku Road, Ikorodu; Ladoke Akintola Street, Ikeja GRA; Unity/Umunya/Osebaby Streets in Oshodi Local Government; Agunlejika Street, Ijesha, Surulere Local Government; and Akinola Sholanke Street, Oshodi-Isolo Local Government among others.

Under major rehabilitation, the General Manager said that a total of 69 roads have been completed. Some of them are: Lawson Street, Lagos Island East LCDA; Femi Bamgbelu, Alimosho; Lawal Street, Alimosho; Ora Ekpen, Kosofe; Olohunlogbon, Kosofe; Selesi Street, Bariga LCDA; Fatiregun Street, Lagos Mainland; Aborisade Street, Surulere and Arigbanla Street, Agege.

Others are: Falilat Ajoke Saliu, Ikorodu; May Flower Road, Ikorodu; Ojora Street, Ajeromi Ifelodun; Idewu Street, Ajeromi Ifelodun; Ebun Oti Street, Ajeromi Ifelodun; Old Lagos Road, Badagry; Adewole Adesanya Street, Epe; Faramodi Ajoke, Kosofe; Oriwu Road, Ikorodu; Okesanya Ramp Down by Sura Shopping Complex, Lagos Island East LCDA and Agege Motor Road by Oshodi Under Bridge, Oshodi.

Meanwhile, 240 roads across the state were attended to under routine maintenance which typically entails fixing of pot-holes in an attempt to prevent them from degenerating into craters and major road defects while 62 roads were treated with palliative measures, using majorly boulders among other materials.

During inspection of work progress at the on-going reconstruction of the second Igbogbo-Baiyeku road being undertaken by his agency at the weekend, Ajanaku noted that the Governor Sanwo-Olu is deeply concerned about completion of the project in due course, adding that “The project would have reached a more advanced stage but for the impact of cost-push inflation and the heavy downpour witnessed in 2023.

While appealing to residents and road users in the area to bear with the Government as steps are being taken to ensure that the work is completed in earnest, he called on Lagosians to take ownership of road infrastructure by collaborating with the Lagos State Government in curbing habits that lead to road damage.

