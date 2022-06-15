30 Internet Fraud Suspects Arrested In Abuja

Operatives of the Abuja Zonal Command of the EFCC have arrested thirty suspected internet fraudsters.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Lugbe and Kubwa suburbs of Abuja, following credible intelligence on their alleged internet fraud activities.

The suspects include: Obazee Destiny, Oloton Kenneth, Emmanuel Patrick, Cobirevwhe Lucky, Wisdom Chinedu Okeke, Emmanuel Obiajulu Okafor, Chime Gabriel, Uchime Gabriel, Usenbor Aghosa Austin, Precious Osayi, Salman Abdullahi, Iseri Ochuko and Okator Emeka.

Others are Usehbor Eghosa Auhin, Chime Gabriel Onyebuchi, Amas Randy Ehingiator, Osabee Jerry Olabor, Wisdom Usenbor, Etaga Uyuoma, Perokri Destiny, Chime Stephen, Eneome Daniel, Eneh Chukwuemeka, Kennet Okoduwa, Eze Nwaennezie Samuel, Igbinomwanhia Esosa, Igbinomwanhia Miracle, Olajiar Victor, Ekeainya Confidence, Akpa Anthony Somtochukwu and Abubakar Mohammed.

Items recovered from them include Mercedes Benz, Lexus and Toyota cars, mobile phones and laptop computers.