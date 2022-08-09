29 Arrested for Alleged Internet Fraud in Ibadan

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 arrested twenty-nine (29) internet fraud suspects in a sting operation at Omi-Adio area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The suspects are Abdullahi Kehinde Tawab, Ayomide Alase Abiodun, Hassan Larla Olamilekan, Makinde Adebowale Saheed, Tofunmi Oyebade Segun, Rotimi Gbadamosi Ayomide, Igbamidun Joshua Olamiposi, Gbadamosi Samson Tobiloba, Qodir Ayoola Babalola, Frank Obi Ogechukwu, Olawale Abowaba Joshua, Dauda Kareem Oladayo, Hammed Dauda Akanji, Yusuf Akorede Abiodun and Haruna Adedoyin Kayode.

Others include Yusuf Lawale Raji, Adejare Ayuba Olamide, Owolabi Gbadamosi Moses, Victor Salami Gbenga, Abdullahi Teslim Taiwo, Oluwaseun Abowaba Samuel, Alase Ayodele Philip, Oduola Kunmi Ireola, Ajayi Olumide Olamilekan, Opeyemi Samuel Enitan, Yusuf Ayobami Qudus, Atanda Jamiu Olamide, Ibrahim Bashit Alade and Ilori Peter Oladapo.

Items recovered from them include mobile phones, laptops, two motor-bikes, one i-watch, video games and jewelry.

They will be charged to court as soon as the investigations are concluded