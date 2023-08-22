270 Police Officers In Gombe Get New Ranks

ConversOn August 21st, 2023, the Gombe State Police Command Management, led by Commissioner of Police CP Oqua Etim, representing the Inspector General of Police, Acting IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, decorated 180 police Inspectors who were recently promoted to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASPII), following successful interviews with the Departmental Selection Board.

These officers were promoted as recommended by Inspector General of Police, in promotions released by the Police Service Commission (PSC). The ceremony also saw decoration of 90 Unconfirmed ASP’s to the rank of confirmed Assistant Superintendent of police.

During the ceremony, the CP congratulated and reminded them that their new ranks come with higher expectations, and he urged them to protect the citizens’ lives and properties with greater commitment.

He also warned that there will be no tolerance for unscrupulous elements in the Command, and advised them to ensure that their new status impacts positively on their families.

The CP expressed gratitude to the Inspector General of Police for his priority in personnel welfare. He promised that the Command under his watch will continue to make efforts to maintain the relative peace and security in Gombe State.