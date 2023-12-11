27 Rivers Lawmakers Dump PDP for APC

Concise News has learnt that 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Report has it that the 27 lawmakers, who defected on Monday, were under the leadership of Martin Amaewhule.

The defection followed a move by the assembly to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara under Amaewhule. This was disrupted by Fubara’s loyalists in the house who impeached Amaewhule and elected Ehie as Speaker.

The crisis rocking the assembly may not be unconnected to the rift between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).