24 Countries Qualify for AFCON 2024

The 24 nations that will participate in the highly anticipated Africa Cup of Nations 2024 have been officially confirmed.

The tournament, set to showcase the best of African football talent, will feature some of the continent’s footballing giants.

Cameroon, known as the Indomitable Lions, left no room for doubt as they thrashed Burundi 3-0 to secure their place in the tournament. This marks their remarkable 19th consecutive appearance in the AFCON finals.

Namibia, finishing second in their group, also clinched a coveted spot in the competition, further enriching the diversity of nations set to compete.

Joining the fray are some of Africa’s football powerhouses, including Senegal, Egypt, Nigeria, Ghana, Morocco, and Algeria, all of whom have already booked their tickets to the tournament.

Surprisingly, there will be no debutants this time around, as Gambia returns for their second appearance at the AFCON, aiming to make their mark on the tournament.

Below is the list of qualified countries in alphabetical order:

Algeria

Angola

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Cote d’Ivoire (Hosts)

DR Congo

Egypt

Equatorial Guinea

Gambia

Ghana

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Mali

Mauritania

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Nigeria

Senegal (Title Holders)

South Africa

Tanzania

Tunisia

Zambia