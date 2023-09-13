24 Countries Qualify for AFCON 2024
The 24 nations that will participate in the highly anticipated Africa Cup of Nations 2024 have been officially confirmed.
The tournament, set to showcase the best of African football talent, will feature some of the continent’s footballing giants.
Cameroon, known as the Indomitable Lions, left no room for doubt as they thrashed Burundi 3-0 to secure their place in the tournament. This marks their remarkable 19th consecutive appearance in the AFCON finals.
Namibia, finishing second in their group, also clinched a coveted spot in the competition, further enriching the diversity of nations set to compete.
Joining the fray are some of Africa’s football powerhouses, including Senegal, Egypt, Nigeria, Ghana, Morocco, and Algeria, all of whom have already booked their tickets to the tournament.
Surprisingly, there will be no debutants this time around, as Gambia returns for their second appearance at the AFCON, aiming to make their mark on the tournament.
Below is the list of qualified countries in alphabetical order:
Algeria
Angola
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
Cape Verde
Cote d’Ivoire (Hosts)
DR Congo
Egypt
Equatorial Guinea
Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Mali
Mauritania
Morocco
Mozambique
Namibia
Nigeria
Senegal (Title Holders)
South Africa
Tanzania
Tunisia
Zambia