23rd Milo Basketball State Finals Ends In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Ministry of Sports Development has successfully conducted the 23rd Milo Basketball Secondary Schools Championship.

Queen Amina College and Demonstration Secondary School have emerged as champions in the girls and boys’ categories, respectively.

In the Female Category, Queen Amina, Kaduna thrashed Demonstration Secondary School, A.B.U Zaria 34 -09 to emerge champions while the boys from Demonstration Secondary School, A.B.U Zaria defeated Sydney International Secondary School, Kad 41-40 in a thrilling encounter.

The winners will represent Kaduna State at the upcoming National Zonal Preliminary (Sahara Conference) in Abuja, which is scheduled for May 12-19, 2023.