23 Million Nigerians Out Of Jobs Under Buhari Govt – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, has claimed that many Nigerians are now poorer and more miserable than they were before to the May 2015 coup d’état by President Muhammadu Buhari and the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku encouraged Nigerians to join him in expulsion of the party in the general elections of 2023 when he made this statement at the Nigeria Economic Summit Group Presidential Dialogue on the Economy at the Summit House, Ikoyi, Lagos.

He said that from 2015 to 2020, there was a 54 percent decline in the number of Nigerians with gainful employment, from 68 million to 31 million.

“Under the current administration our people are not working. More than 23 million people are out of jobs. In just 5 years between 2015 and 2020, the number of fully employed people dropped by 54%, from 68 million to 31 million people. This is frightening in a country of 200 million people”.

“And the majority of the unemployed are young men and women, who lack not only the means to survive but any hope for the future. The number of unemployed youths increased by 9 million from 4 million in 2015 to 13 million in 2020”.

“High youth unemployment and limited employment opportunities pose serious economic and security challenges. It is, therefore, an urgent matter to ensure that there are enough jobs for Nigeria’s youth”.

“More Nigerians are poorer and more miserable today than in 2015”.

“Basic commodities are now beyond the reach of the average Nigerian. A price of a loaf of bread has risen by more 100% since 2020. Farmers now pay more than 200% more for a bag of fertilizer – if they see it – than they did in 2020”.