21 Ajaokuta Kidnapped Victims Rescued

In a rapid response to the harrowing incident along the Ajaokuta-Itobe road in Kogi State, a joint team of security operatives, including the Nigerian Police Force, Civil Defence, and local vigilantes, successfully rescued 21 victims within 48 hours.

The predominantly traveler victims had been forcibly taken to an undisclosed location within the dense forest around the Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State. Upon receiving the distressing report, Governor Yahaya Bello swiftly issued directives to security agencies and local vigilantes, emphasizing the urgency of freeing the captives and apprehending the perpetrators.

Governor Bello’s commitment to the safety and well-being of citizens under his jurisdiction was evident as the joint security forces, in a determined effort, achieved the successful release of the 21 captives within the stipulated timeframe. Some kidnappers were apprehended during the operation, while others are currently being pursued.

Expressing relief and satisfaction at the positive outcome, Governor Bello commended the security operatives for their rapid and effective response. He reiterated the paramount importance of maintaining peace and security in Kogi State, underscoring his administration’s dedication to making Kogi one of the safest states in the country.

The Governor, while issuing a stern warning to those with malicious intentions, declared Kogi as a no-go area for criminal activities. He emphasized that his administration would spare no effort in safeguarding the peace and security of the state.

This successful rescue operation stands as a testament to the coordinated and decisive efforts of the security apparatus in Kogi State under the guidance of Governor Yahaya Bello. The unwavering commitment to citizen safety, coupled with a resolute stance against criminal elements, reflects the dedication of the administration to creating an environment where residents can live without fear.