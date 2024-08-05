20,371 Students Receive Upkeep Stipends from NELFUND

The Management of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) under the leadership of Mr Akintunde Sawyerr, the Managing Director has announced the successful disbursement of N20,000.00 monthly stipends for the month of July to 20,371 students from six tertiary institutions.

This initiative further underscores President Bola Tinubu’s promised unwavering commitment to supporting Nigerian students by ensuring financial stability throughout their academic pursuit.

Students from the following institutions whose institutional fees have already been paid by NELFUND , have begun to receive July upkeep stipends:

1.Bayero University Kano

2.Federal University, Dutsin-Ma

3.University of Ilorin

4.University of Benin

5.University of Ibadan

6.University of Maiduguri

NELFUND is diligently working to commence the payment process for students from approximately 55 additional tertiary institutions.

It is anticipated that this will be concluded within the next two weeks as the fund is committed to ensuring that all eligible students receive their stipends promptly.

NELFUND remains steadfast in its mission to support the educational aspirations of Nigerian students by providing financial assistance for studies at qualifying institutions and ensuring the timely disbursement of stipends for day to day expenses.

It is noteworthy that the President only Sunday committed a further 50 billion Naira from recovered proceeds of crime.

NELFUND appreciates the patience and cooperation of students and institutions as the organisation works assiduously to fulfill its previous made commitments to Nigerian students.