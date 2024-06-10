2026 WCQ: We’ll Play Against Super Eagles to Win – Rohr

Former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, now leading Benin Republic, acknowledges his team will be underdogs in Monday’s World Cup qualifier against Nigeria but remains optimistic about their chances.

The match, taking place in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, is a crucial encounter in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Benin Republic enters the game following a 1-0 victory over Rwanda, positioning them third in the group with four points.

In contrast, the Super Eagles are struggling, having drawn all three of their matches and currently sitting in fifth place. Despite this, Rohr is determined to secure a win against his former team.

He said, ”Nigeria is a great team. We are the underdogs but we will play tomorrow to win.”

On his part, Finidi George is aware of the need to qualify Nigeria for the coming World Cup. Part of the agreement he had with the Nigerian Football Federation requires his effort to qualify the Super Eagles for the tournament in 2026.

“We’re very much aware of why we are here (in Abidjan) and what we have to do. The players want to go to the World Cup and they have resolved to give their all in every game going forward. We had our opportunities against South Africa on Friday and should have won, but that is gone and we face another challenge now.

“We have resolved not to look too far ahead in this race. The essence is to take it one match at a time. Benin Republic is in our front now, and we must deal with that squarely,” George said