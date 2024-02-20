2025 AFCON Preliminary Draw Unveiled in Cairo

Today, at the Confederation of African Football headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, the preliminary draw for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations took place. This event followed the culmination of the 34th edition of the tournament, which was hosted by Ivory Coast.

The draw featured the eight lowest-ranked teams based on the FIFA rankings. Among them are Somalia, Djibouti, Sao Tome, Chad, Mauritius, South Sudan, Liberia, and Eswatini.

In the preliminary round, these teams will face off in home and away fixtures scheduled within the FIFA Window of March 18 to March 26.

The matchups for the preliminary round are as follows:

Somalia vs. Eswatini

Sao Tome vs. South Sudan

Chad vs. Mauritius

Djibouti vs. Liberia

The draw sets the stage for an exciting and fiercely contested series of matches as these teams vie for a spot in the prestigious Africa Cup of Nations tournament. As the journey to the 2025 AFCON unfolds, football enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the thrilling performances and moments of triumph that will undoubtedly shape the landscape of African football.