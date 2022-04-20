Politics

2023: Why PDP Should Adopt Consensus – Tambuwal

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
Aminu Tambuwal

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has said consensus for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party is healthy path to toe.

The presidential hopeful, however, prayed that such an arrangement favours him.

Tambuw, a former Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, said this when he submitted his presidential nomination form.

“Consensus is a good thing. It is healthy for the party. Our prayer is that the consensus will favour me”, his ally, Nicholas Msheliza told reporters.

“I am the frontline aspirant. Our thinking, our prayer and hope is that the consensus will go my way.”

The Tambuwal camp says the aspirant enjoys acceptability among the PDP family nationwide.

Others in the race are ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Senate Presidents Bukola Saraki and Anyim Pius Anyim, Governors Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) and Nyesom Wike (Rivers), and ex-Anambra Governor Peter Obi.

